Prominent Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, now well known for her role as Emu in family series, The Johnsons, has offered reasons why she got pregnant at just a little over 13 years.

The actress, who came into limelight with the film: “Domitila,” years ago, spoke in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

On the show: #WithChude, Ameh said got influenced by her friends into trying out sex at an early age.

She said: “It wasn’t my parents.

“I was influenced by my peers.

“They introduced me to ‘early sex’.

“One thing led to another and I got pregnant.

“I got pregnant in March and I had my baby in December same year.

“That means I got pregnant when I was 13+.

“The most beautiful part is that, on my 15th birthday, my baby was barely five months old, I was marched out of the Barracks.”

Her parents were staying in the barracks at the time.

Ameh, who revealed that she took to alcohol and indecent lifestyle to survive after she was thrown out, also recounted how she lost the daughter she had from the pregnancy, Aladi Godgift, at 30 last year.

She said: “One thing that has not been easy for me was the fact that I allowed my daughter to leave for Abuja.

“The day I made that mistake was the day I left her to leave the house.

“I’ve lived with that guilt all my life.”