Why I dumped PDP to return to APC — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he was led by the spirit of God to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

The former Minister spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode was presented to President Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Fani-Kayode said he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country, adding that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

He mentioned that he was instrumental in the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party governors to the APC.

The governors he mentioned were Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawale of Zamfara State.

He added that he has friends across party lines and was wooing the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, to join the ruling party.

Fani-Kayode, a strong critic of the APC, had vowed in the past that he would rather die than join APC or bow to President Buhari.