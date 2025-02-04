Why I dumped PDP – Nwoko; We won’t miss him — Commissioner

Senator Ned Nwoko has offered reasons why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, with the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, saying the party would not miss him.

The representative of Delta North Senatorial District and Commissioner spoke on Monday with newsmen in Asaba, the state capital.

Nwoko, who officially defected to the APC on January 31, 2025, said he has had trouble working with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said: “I left because I want to be able to get the support of the ruling party in the creation of Anioma state.

“The governor and Okowa, who are the leaders of PDP, are against the creation of Anioma state.

“I sought the support of PDP National, but they have been embroiled in destructive fights and have been unable to show leadership.

“The governor made sure that I wasn’t allowed to function.

“He dismissed all the projects that we had discussed during the campaigns, citing a lack of funds.

“Okpai power plant and Ogwashi-Uku dam are examples.

“I wasn’t allowed to nominate any board members, commissioners, or local government chairmen.

“I had to join the ruling party so as to be able to attract projects to my constituency.

“Time is running.”

On his part, Aniagwu said: “Remember that the same person defected to APGA in 2003, and PDP won the election; in 2011, the same person defected to DPP, and PDP won again; now he has left PDP, we are not bothered because PDP will win Delta North Senatorial District in 2027.

“Our concern now is to concentrate on governance.

“It’s not the time to play politics, but I do know that when the time comes, PDP will still win.”

