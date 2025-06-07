Why I dumped PDP for APC — Governor Eno

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has revealed in detail why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

He said this on Friday in his defection speech, where he also reiterated his position that all his appointees must move with him into his new party.

Eno said in the speech: “From time, the political space, particularly in this state and the nation in general has been awash with news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladders of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this state. This discussion has elicited various layers of analysis in the process. Today, I answer some of those nagging questions.

“This morning, I submitted a formal letter of resignation from the PDP to the Ward Chairman, same copy has been sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I thank the PDP for their support, their love and for working with me for the past two years in the affairs of running Akwa Ibom state.

“But this is a defining moment. I’ve therefore decided, after due consultations with all critical stakeholders across the state in the last three months. I believe no one has moved progressively or has ever changed party in this state that has consulted as widely as I’ve done. That consultation culminated in meeting with all the critical stakeholders in the PDP last night where I explained that as the children of Ichaka, we must be able to interpret and flow with the times and not run against the tide.

“Having completed the rounds of consultations, as your servant you’ve elected to serve you, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the All Progressives Congress (APC). I state categorically that I have by today’s (yesterday’s) event changed my political affiliation, but will continue to uphold my values, my moral fibre, foundational principles I’ve nourished through my life. Those values will remain unchanged and I will always work with you regardless of party affiliations.

“Coming from the PDP, I make it emphatically clear that we’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness. We’re joining from a position of strength, bringing value to the APC in Akwa Ibom, wanting to build back a party that has once been torn apart, where people go their different direction. We’re supporting the President for a second term in office to complete reforms he has started. I have decided to join the train of the President, to support him, so I will not be accused of being anti-partisan. Today I’ve made the bold declaration to join that train.

“Our government has always been inclusive. That will never change. I will continue to ensure that governance is done through the prism of by-partisanship. I call on all to return to the APC. Let us all put the past bitterness behind us, come together and build our party. I know and I see in your faces that we all love this President. For the sake of President Bola Tinubu, let’s extend the hands of brotherhood, of friendship to each other to return to Aso Rock in 2027. I ask all Akwa Ibomites that have supported my candidacy to join in this new movement, but even if you decide to stay behind, we will not fight you, but hope in time, you will see reasons you should join us.

“For my team members, 1st 11, I said this before, not hiding it.

“While we talk and persuade the politicians, those who contested elections to see the need to join this movement, I demand complete loyalty. I will not negotiate that. You’re an appointee at the pleasure of the Governor. I will not permit you to serve without joining my party. Let us strategically arise together in the promise of a better, more inclusive, stronger and united Akwa Ibom state as we now run Akwa Ibom United across party lines where I’ve been made the Team Manager.

“And so we will be playing from the APC to the PDP flank, to IPAC flank but Akwa Ibom will score the goal with our development, all of the infrastructures God is going to bring to us. Let us align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

“I’ve received enormous support and seamless integration from our President, and received the same assurances from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, from all the Progressive Governors Forum. This movement is our gift to the President.”

