Why I don’t want a man that knows how to cook — Hilda Baci + Video

A former holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking, also known as Cook-athon, with 93 hours 11 minutes, Hilda Effiong Bassey, has said she doesn’t want to marry a man who knows how to cook.

Professionally known as Hilda Baci, the former Guinness World Record holder said this in an interview.

The interviewer had sought to know if Hilda Baci, who was born on September 20, 1996, would marry a man who knows how to cook.

She responded: “Of course I don’t want a man that knows how to cook.

“I don’t want it.

“I love cooking so much my friends will tell you Hilda will show you love, she will send you food….

“So that’s kind one of the things I love to do for people that I care about, especially for my man.

“You wake up in the middle of the night and say: ‘Babe, I want a doughnut, I want meat pie and I’m flying to the kitchen to make it for you.

“That’s my thing.

“For me, it’s I want a man that can order me food.

“If you don’t have a problem ordering me food, I’m in love with you.”