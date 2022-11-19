Why I don’t read social media – Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said he has stopped reading social media.

Tinubu in a trending video online said, he gets high blood pressure and angry when he reads social media because users abuse the hell out of him.

He said: “I don’t read social media anymore; they abuse the hell out of me.

“If I read it, I get high blood pressure and get angry.

“I don’t read it, so if I want to hear anything; my children or my workers will say this one said this, and when I’m tired, I say please forget it.”





