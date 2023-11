A Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has disclosed why she is not averse to being a second wife.

The actress offered the explanation in an interview on YouTube with media personality, Debbie Shokoya.

Toriola said: “I used to have the mindset that I can’t be a second or third wife, but that has changed because I’m after one now.

“If I see an after one like me too or a widower, I will marry him.

“What matters is my happiness.”