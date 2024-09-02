Why I donated N105m to Pastor Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy — Rema + Video

Nigerian afrobeat musician, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has explained why he donated N105 million to the Benin City, Edo State branch of Christ Embassy, a church founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The popular musician made this known when he made the donation during a service he attended at the church on Sunday.

Rema said: “When I was eight years old, when I lost my dad, we felt very lost and abandoned.

“All that we had was taken from us and we felt very alone.

“I remember at the time Pastor Joy and Pastor Thomas, the pastors of this church, opened a shop for my mum and that was how she managed to take care of us.

“I’m not here to give myself any accolades or glory.

“I’m here to give God the glory.

“I feel like it is important to give back because the church has embraced, and prayed for me, and has kept me very consistent with my spirit.”

Rema then went ahead to reveal how he arrived at the N105 million donation.

He said: “Firstly, I want to give a pledge of N40 million to the infrastructure of the church.

“I want to pledge N20 million to Rhapsody of Realities.

“And being the fact that I came from the teen’s church, I also want to pledge N25 million to the infrastructure of the teen’s church.

“I’m pledging N20 million to widows in church today.”

Post Views: 0