Why I didn’t tell people Mohbad was my son – Mother

Mother of late rising music star Mohbad has revealed why she distanced herself from her son despite his fame. According to the mother of the deceased singer, she stated that her son lived in fear due to bullying and physical assault.

Born on June 8, 1996 in Lagos, the singer died on September 12, 2023, in a controversial manner with fingers pointing at his record label, Marlian Music which is headed by popular singer, Naira Marley.

During an interview with TVC, Promise Aloba, the late singer’s mother said that during the lifetime of the artiste he took good care of her. However, she hardly made it known that she was the singer’s mother because ‘he was scared I might get kidnapped or killed.’

Aloba said, “I don’t tell people I am Mohbad’s mother, because he was scared, I might get kidnapped or killed.

“I’ve spent just five months in the new house he rented for me, he even visited me 3 times. He took me out of where I was living before to Ikorodu, he said he wanted to be visiting me from time to time.

Speaking about the plans the deceased had for her the aggrieved mother said, “He just rented a huge space comprising of 3 shops for me. I’m yet to open it. He gave me money that I used to buy 2 big freezers and a big generator. The day he died, he promised to send N5 million so I can buy goods to stock up.

“His wife said she will come and meet me, that I should get someone that will support me because we cannot buy the goods at once, that it will take us 3 days to buy all the goods.

Mohbad’s mother during the interview said that she is scared to go back to her base, Ikorodu, Lagos.

She said, “But now I’m scared, I can’t go back to Ikorodu, I called someone to help me rent the shop out and give me the money. My son did not enjoy himself, he lived in fear. He did not enjoy himself.

“Whenever I visit him here, he sits right there and I’ll sit with him, then take him upstairs to sleep but he’ll be shaking his head. I even thought all those problems and attacks had stopped, but when they beat him again recently after he dropped his EP, I said these people haven’t left you, and he usually went to the police station to report, because I witnessed it twice.

Also Read:

“I spent 10 days with him, I did not know he was going to die. I left on Saturday and he died on Monday. And the reason I left on Saturday was because he had a show, he begged, begged, and begged me not to leave. So, I told him that won’t he allow me to go to church on Sunday, that I’ve missed church for two weeks and I needed to go and pray because I’m losing myself. It was the church that I mentioned that made him let me go.

“Because him and his wife were pranking me, I told him that I was going, but because he didn’t want me to go, he delayed giving me my feeding money because he knows I’ll leave if he gives me the money. Normally, he gives me feeding allowance every month.”