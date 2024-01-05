Why I didn’t celebrate my birthday for the first time as an adult — Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has explained why she did not celebrate her birthday this year for the first time since becoming an adult.

The popular Nollywood actress offered the explanation on Thursday on her Instagram page as she turned 46 on January 1.

Lawal was born on January 1, 1988.

She said: “I didn’t do any photoshoot or announce or even celebrate my birthday for the first time in my adult life (I did exactly what I would do if I wasn’t into showbiz).

“This is definitely my year of attempting things completely strange to me, crossing the hardest hurdle, they say the first step is the hardest.”