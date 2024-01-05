Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has explained why she did not celebrate her birthday this year for the first time since becoming an adult.
The popular Nollywood actress offered the explanation on Thursday on her Instagram page as she turned 46 on January 1.
Lawal was born on January 1, 1988.
Also Read:
- Why I didn’t celebrate my birthday for the first time as an adult — Moyo Lawal
- Protesters demand site for Lagos market
- 50% of pupils in Enugu State cannot read — SSG
- Poly lecturers seek exclusion of tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction
- Lagos reminds motorists of Third Mainland Bridge diversion, outlines traffic strategies
She said: “I didn’t do any photoshoot or announce or even celebrate my birthday for the first time in my adult life (I did exactly what I would do if I wasn’t into showbiz).
“This is definitely my year of attempting things completely strange to me, crossing the hardest hurdle, they say the first step is the hardest.”