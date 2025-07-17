Why I didn’t attend Buhari’s burial – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has offered reasons why he did not attend the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State stated this when he spoke with newsmen after a condolence visit to the late president’s family on Wednesday.

Obi said efforts to attend the burial were hampered by a combination of unavailable flights and restricted air traffic to accommodate high-level dignitaries.

He said: “Yes, it was difficult to come here yesterday because there were no flights.

“Even if you had a flight, you couldn’t land at Katsina Airport.

“It was all closed because of the number of dignitaries attending the burial.”

The former Anambra State governor, however, stressed that paying respects to the dead transcends the day of burial, noting that his visit was still within the traditional mourning period.

He said: “It is believed that the mourning continues today and tomorrow.

“Whoever comes today or tomorrow is still part of the mourning.”

Obi recalled his past interactions with Buhari.

He said: “I had the opportunity of meeting him while I was campaigning.

“And I remember his words to this day: ‘Please care of poor Nigerians.’

“That’s what I always remember.

“And I believe he did his best within his capacity.

“I remember vividly his sincere appeal for fighting and caring for the poor.

“We all have to learn how to serve our country, knowing that one day we will be called back by our creator.”

