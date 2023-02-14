Why I did not visit Oba of Lagos during rally — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has offered reasons why he did not visit the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, during Saturday’s rally of the party in Lagos.

The ex-Governor stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s live programme: “The 2023 Verdict,” on Monday.

Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, said: “I’ve lived in Lagos and I have the utmost respect for Oba of Lagos and I’ve always done that to every other traditional ruler.

“For me, they are my fathers.

“On my arrival in Lagos, I did ask that I will like to visit the Oba of Lagos, whom I regard as a father figure.

“I’ve been to a few states where the Emir, Obi or the Oba was not readily available.

“So mine is to apply to visit on a new date.

“This is not the only place.

“Some people said he refused to see me or he didn’t want to see me, but it’s not true.

“The truth is that when we arrived, we wanted to do what we used to do, arrive at the palace and see the Oba or the Emir and we were told he (Oba of Lagos) is not readily available and that we should apply and come some other date and that’s what we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation.

“So, there’s no issue with that.”