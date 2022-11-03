Why I did not formally mourn death of Ifeanyi Adeleke — Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti has responded to social media users accusing him of being cold-hearted for sharing an article about hungry children in Nigeria rather than expressing sympathy for the loss of Ifeanyi, the son of Davido.

This followed his decision to share a report on the number of children who die before their fifth birthday in Nigeria.

Kuti had shared a screenshot of a report that stated: “Over one in 10 children in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday due to acute hunger — Report,” while Nigerians grieve the loss of Davido‘s son.

In the comment section, several social media users argued that Kuti’s behaviour was inappropriate.

Responding to social media knocks, the singer indicated in a video that he wasn’t required to post about Ifeanyi to express his grief.

He claimed that since he had never “promoted Davido’s accomplishment on his page, his son’s passing shouldn’t have been the first thing he would announce”.

He stated that he would rather visit Davido to express his sympathies.

He added that while he had never instructed anyone not to mourn Ifeanyi, others should not be told how to grieve.

He emphasised that it is not his nature to “publicly grieve the loss of someone”.





