The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has explained the reasons behind his decision to dethrone a former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, in March 2020.

Ganduje offered the explanation in Abuja on Tuesday at the presentation of a book in honour of Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, written by a former Managing Editor of the Daily Times Newspaper, Bonaventure Melah, titled: “Dear President Goodluck Jonathan (An Open Letter).”

Among other reasons, Ganduje said Sanusi’s sack was to save the traditional institution from abuse, adding that his appointment as the Emir of Kano in 2014 was to spite Jonathan, who sacked him as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for saying $49 billion was missing from the public coffers.

He said: “Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano not because he was the best man for the throne but to retaliate what Jonathan did to him.

“That was in order to prove that what Jonathan did to him was wrong and that the people of Kano wanted their son as Emir and, therefore, they decided to appoint him as Emir.

“But when he was appointed, there was a lot of demonstration with people burning tyres here and there.

“But because of government backing, he was sustained on the stool.

“When I became governor, I said: ‘Yes, the Jonathan medicine is an important medicine.’

“That medicine, even though I am not a medical doctor, but that medicine would serve the same purpose, for the same disease and the same patient.

“So I took my ‘Jonathan medicine’ and decided to save the system, to save the institution and I applied it effectively.

“So Jonathan and I are on the same page.

“Actually, I have no regrets.”

In his remarks, Jonathan said his vision was to change society through education, adding that this informed the establishment of 15 universities by his administration in different parts of the country.