Why I declined assent to Electoral Bill – Buhari + full letter to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he declined assent to the Electoral Bill as presented to him by the National Assembly.

The President gave his reasons in a letter sent to the Senate and House of Representatives on the issue.

He said signing a new law few months to the 2019 elections may provide an opportunity for disruption and confusion during.

Buhari in a letter sent to the National Assembly over the Electoral (amendment) bill added that signing new law now could create uncertainty and confusion during the forthcoming elections.

He said: “I am declining assent to the Bill principally because I am concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general election which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.

“Any real or apparent change to the rules this close to the election may provide an opportunity for disruption and confusion in respect of which law governs the electoral process.”

President Buhari, however, said he would be willing to sign the Bill into law with an amendment that it will have the force of law after the 2019 general election.