Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi, has disclosed that the deplorable state of education in Anambra State, back in the years, was part of what pushed him into contesting to become the governor of the State so as to right the wrongs.

Obi, speaking recently to the students of Madonna Girls International School, Ifitedunu, Anambra State, said he would never be tired of underscoring the importance of education in a nation.

He re-iterated that education remained a sure path to economic development in any nation.

Obi recounted how schools were shut in Anambra State for almost a year, and students roamed the streets in idleness.

He explained that such situations birthed anarchy and bred criminality in society.

He said: “I felt very bad with the level of abandonment in the education sector, where students were not in school because schools were on strike for almost a year.

“If the educational decadence had continued, the State would have been plunged into serious anarchy and chaos.

“I wanted to turn around the situation, and that was why I joined the governorship race in Anambra State.”

The former Governor stated that life is all about service and humans must learn to serve one another wherever they find themselves in life.

He told of how he had been investing in education across the world, before joining the governorship race.

Obi said: “We, as humans, must continue to help and build one another.

“Long before I joined politics in Nigeria, I travelled to countries like Afghanistan, Haiti, Kenya, etc, to donate to their schools and hospitals.

“And it is also the urge to invest in people that has brought me here today too.”

Presenting a cheque of N1 million to the school management, to help them set up a good library science laboratory and ICT centre, Obi urged them to continue to give their students the best education that will enable them succeed in life.

He promised to continue to support them in their needs.

Appreciating Obi for his moral and financial support, the Manager of the School, Rev. Fr. Venatius Ogbuagu, praised Obi for his consistent evangelisation of the importance of education.

Ogbuagu thanked Obi for coming to their aid, while praying God to bless and reward him.

Obi was accompanied by former Commissioner for Economic Planning, Anambra State, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna.