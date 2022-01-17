Why I connived with others to kill my cousin — 20-year-old kidnapper

A 20-year-old suspected kidnapper, Suleiman Ibrahim, has explained that he connived with members of a group to kill his cousin, Najahid Abdullahi, because the family refused to pay ransom for him.

The suspect made the revelation when he was paraded alongside others by the Plateau State Police Command on Thursday.

Ibrahim said: “Initially, five of us planned the kidnapping, but the remaining ones fled.

“I was the only one arrested.

“We asked for the ransom and the money was not given.

“I have never done it before.

“This is my first time of engaging in the business.

“The victim was my cousin and has been buried.

“I wasn’t in my right senses.

“I was drunk, but I am regretting the action now.

“I will never do it again.”