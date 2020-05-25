A teenager, Margaret Adiya Ikumu, who was declared dead and buried by her friends in Lagos State without the consent of her family, has offered reasons for her action.

Ikumu, who was handed over to the police by her employer where she serves as a house help, revealed the cause of her action when she was questioned by the police.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said these in a statement on Sunday.

Ikumu’s case came into the public glare following a petition by the teenager’s relative from Benue State, Tony Iji, on behalf of the family demanding that the police should locate their daughter after her friends, Marvellous Mary and Nneka Buddy, with whom she claimed she was residing in Ajah area of Lagos, posted on Facebook that she was dead and went ahead to bury her.

The two friends said they were instructed by Ikumu not to allow members of her family know anything about her death and that they were authorised by the deceased person to secretly bury her.

To make them believe that the girl was dead, they sent WhatsApp chats to a member of the girl’s family with picture of a casket showing that she had been buried.

The known phone number of Ikumu was then switched off.

The family also got in touch with a man on phone who claimed to be her boyfriend.

He corroborated the claim that she was dead.

Elkana said Ikumu was eventually found by the Police to be alive and working as a house maid in an estate at Ajah.

He said this came about when her employer saw the report of her purported death and they informed the Police.

Ikumu was then brought to Ajah Police Station.

In her statement, she confessed to have created the Facebook account and posted her obituary with the intent to keep her family away from her.

She said her mother was putting financial pressure on her, constantly demanding that she sends money to her.

Elkana added: “The girl is apparently bitter with her mother and uncles over their inability to sponsor her education after the death of her father.

“Her sojourn to Lagos is to work, save some money and return to school.

“She admitted using her employer daughter’s photograph Dr Nimechi Ugorji (without her knowledge) in the fictitious Facebook account she created, as profile picture.

“After posting the obituary notice on the account, her Uncle downloaded the profile picture and reposted, calling on members of the public who know the person on the photograph to report to the nearest Police Station.”

Elkana said investigation into the case was ongoing.