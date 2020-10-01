Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie, has expressed his thoughts on the 60th Independence Day celebration of Nigeria.

Edochie spoke on Thursday against the backdrop of the anniversary celebration.

The actor questioned Nigerians who are celebrating the independence Day by pointing out the ills in the country at the moment.

According to him, Nigerians are suffering and have no cause to celebrate.

He said: “I cannot wish anyone a happy independence when my people are not happy. What are we celebrating? Fuel price increase? Electricity tariff hike? Hardship? Bad roads? Killings everywhere? Jobless youths turned beggars? The list is endless. Speak the truth. Nigerians are suffering.”