Why I can’t do giveaways now — Dele Momodu

The Publisher of Ovation magazine, Otunba Dele Momodu, has offered reasons why he cannot do giveaways to people at this time.

The former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party offered the reasons for this on his X handle on Friday.

Momodu wrote: “SINCERE APOLOGIES… It has become necessary for me to offer apologies to those who have asked me for one support or the other in recent time for my inability to help.

“God is my witness, I’m currently overwhelmed by my own projects that require absolute discipline and focus.

“I pray that God will help me to be able to bless those who genuinely need help.

“If I have not picked your call, it is because I feel too pained to say NO to you.

“It is a sign of my respect for you, and not of disdain.

“I’m a man of modest income and I always try not to overstretch my luck.

“I wish for your kind understanding at this difficult moment….”