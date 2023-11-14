Why I can’t date someone below my financial status – Iyabo Ojo’s daughter

Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has given reasons why she can’t date anyone below her financial status.
The 22-year-old popular influencer and actress made her position on dating known during a podcast.
Priscilla said: “I’m rich, I make my money, and I work hard.
“So I need someone in that bracket who will support me because I feel like if I’m dating someone below me, you’re pulling me down.
“And I wouldn’t be able to stand it.
“If you are not adding any value to my life, we can’t be friends or have a talk less relationship because you have to support me in one way or another.
“I post my business, you patronise me, and I support you too.
“Be there for me on my birthday.
“Be there for me on important dates.
“So, imagine having a friend who is not supportive, talk less of a partner who is not supportive.”