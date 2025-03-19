Why I called Tinubu terrible, Lagos smelling state

A National Youth Service Corps, Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, has offered reasons for calling President Bola Tinubu terrible and Lagos a smelling state.

The NYSC member, who is serving in Lagos State, offered the explanation in a statement she issued on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Uguamaye said she called President Tinubu terrible as part of her 30-day campaign to get Nigerians to speak on his government, hoping that this would lead to a decisive action to remedy things.

She said the campaign, tagged: “Rant Challenge,” was an initiative to not only draw attention to Nigeria’s challenges, but to get others to speak about what they are going through.

She said: “When I started the 30-day rant challenge, I said I just wanted to be heard.

“I believed that if I got to DAY-20 people would begin to hear me and join me to speak to the government.

“My target was to make at least 20 videos complaining until I was heard.

“Lucky for me, I didn’t even have to get to DAY 2 because a lot of us were actually angry, and Day 1 of the challenge was enough for people to join me.

“I want better for myself.

“(And I hope you do too).

“The complaints I made are valid regardless of whatever ‘lifestyle’ you think I am living.

“I work 45+ hours a week and I should be able to afford hanging out with my friends every weekend.

“However, I can’t.

“But how many of us can actually afford to hang out with our friends?

“How many can afford that in reality?

“You spend all week working and can’t even feel alive during the weekends.

“I encourage all of us to ask for what we believe we deserve.

“I know distractions will take us again, very soon.

“But if we stay committed to asking for better we will get better.”

On the reference to Lagos as a smelling state, Uguamaye tendered her apology.

She said her regret was that her words may have offended residents.

She admitted that her choice of language may have been insensitive, saying she never intended to insult those who call Lagos home.

She said her comments were based on personal observations as someone new to the city.

Uguamaye wrote: “I want to first of all state that I am sorry to the people who were born and raised in Lagos State if you feel offended by what I said.

“I am sorry.

“But as a visitor here, I could tell there was a difference in the atmosphere and quality of air here.

“If the way that I put it triggered your emotions and the love for your birth state, I am sorry.

“I didn’t mean to talk down on your birth state.”

