Why I buried my father without drinks, food, party — University Lecturer

A Lecturer with the University of Lagos, Professor Ishaq Akintola, has offered explanations for why he buried his father in 2016 without any form of fanfare.

The professor of Islamic Eschatology offered the detailed explanation in a post on his social media handles.

Akintola, also the Founder and Director of the Muslim Rights Concern, said he buried his father with only prayers as he doesn’t want to go beyond his limit.

He said he wants to get the same treatment when he dies.

He wrote: “I buried my father on Saturday 3rd December, 2016 with prayers. No food, no drinks. I can’t bury my father and bury my money.

“The Funeral ceremony was a one-day affair (Janazah and fidau). No 3rd day or 7th day prayer. I will pray for him everyday of my life.

“The ceremony was simple and not expensive. I took no loan. I didn’t borrow one kobo. It only cost me canopies and chairs.

“There were no dinky, no music and n dancing at my father’s funeral. How could I dance on my father’s grave? I slaughtered no single cow, not even a chicken when I buried my father.

“I cannot afford to live a false life. I remain oppressed. But now I feel relaxed. I am emboldened.

“No creditor can knock on my door because I took no loan to bury my father. I stayed within my limit. Bury me when I die.

“Bury me like I buried my father. Bury me like I lived. Bury me the way I love. No noise, no music, no drinks, no dancing. Bury me as a Muslim.”