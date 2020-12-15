Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has explained his recent comment against perceived abnormalities of the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, saying his criticism should not be misconstrued to mean the presence of irredeemable crisis in the party.

The governor has also stated that since he lacked the capacity to decamp to another political party, particularly the All Progressives Congress, he would continue to speak out against perceived abnormalities in the PDP to ensure that it does not die.

Governor Wike spoke on Sunday when he played host to friends and political associates who paid him a surprise visit to felicitate with him and his wife, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, on his birthday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor had raised much anxiety within the PDP following his strong comment, especially given his role in the emergence and election of Prince Secondus as national chairman.

Wike explained that as a founding member of the PDP, he would continue to speak against whatever is militating against the progress of the party, irrespective of who is in charge of the NWC.