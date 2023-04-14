Why I announced separation from my wife on social media — Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, has said that he is truly separated from his wife, Elsie.

Recall that in December 2022, he released a statement on social media announcing their divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Basketmouth shared the information few months after the birth of his third child.

Though he deleted the statement few hours later, Basketmouth has now confirmed that they are indeed separated.

In an interview he had in Ghana recently, the comedian said: “I am separated right now.

“People thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t.

“Some people were like do you want to promote a show and I was like you definitely do not know my design.

“I do not bring my personal matter on a public platform, but it was something I needed to do and for reasons best known to me.”

Basketmouth said he and Elsie are “cool” and that he made the announcement after they had celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.