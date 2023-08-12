Why I am producing biopic on Awujale – Nigerian movie producer

A Nigerian movie producer, Seun Oloketuyi, on Friday said history inspired him to choose his biopic on Nigeria’s longest-reigning first-class monarch, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Oloketuyi, who just released a biographical film, titled: “Awujale,” said this while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

According to him: “History is imperative in preserving culture.

“It is always tough working on a person’s biography but it’s important to always stick to facts.

“One of the reasons why I work on biopics is the fact that history is being forgotten.

“If you have little children, most of them know the history of queen of England, Martin Luther King, but they don’t know the history of Oba of Lagos or the history of the Awujale.

“There are lots of inspiring women in Nigeria whose stories can be told.

“Our choices are usually based on inspiration and that’s the first thing that drives us.”

According to him, it is imperative for parents to make their children learn the history of their states and the country at large.

Oloketuyi added: “So, we feel that this is a story that needs to be told.

|Apart from that, the fact that a lot of people don’t like to read, entertainment will help many find their way to historical things.

“It will also inspire us.

“A lot of young Obas will now know that they are supposed to be custodians of culture and tradition.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the movie producer had done some biopics on President Bola Tinubu as a Governor, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and late Lamidi Adedibu, which was titled: “Alagbara Ibadan.”