Why I accepted to be Peter Obi’s running mate — Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has stated his reasons for accepting to be the running mate of Peter Obi.

The educationist, who is the proprietor of two universities, stated this in his acceptance speech on Friday in Abuja.

Baba-Ahmed, the Proprietor and Founder of Baze University in Abuja and Baba-Ahmed University in Kano, said Nigeria was in a great deal of trouble and that he could not afford not to be part of the people to rescue the country.

He said: “I remain forever humbled and appreciative of this consideration.

“My task is simple and it is to accept this nomination and this candidacy.

“Just before I do that, I should normally give a justification as the fundamental reason for being on this ticket is to rescue Nigeria.

“It goes logically and without saying that you can only rescue that which is in trouble.

“Nigeria is in a great deal of trouble.

“I cannot afford not to be part of the movement to rescue Nigeria.

“The second reason is that I believe in the greatness of Nigeria.

“I believe there will be peace and prosperity, and I believe Nigeria people will unite.

“Having come from the education sector and background, when I hear a valuable thing, I know it and I cannot let it pass.

“The comment from our presidential candidate that the fertile land in the North is the crude oil of Nigeria is one.

“How much more nationalist and detribalised can you (Obi) be?

“I see a brighter future for Nigeria from such a comment.

“He is someone of integrity and capacity.

“This is a high point in my life and career.

“Having said this and with all trust in Almighty Allah and my belief in Nigeria and with all humility, I accept the generous nomination to be the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour party for the 2023 general election.”