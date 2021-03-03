Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, says he accepts the “no fly zone” order of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Matawalle spoke on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme monitored in Lagos .

He, however, expressed disappointment that the National Security Council did not consult him before pronouncing the no-fly zone order on the state.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), had on Tuesday said the President approved the declaration of Zamfara as a “no fly zone” as part of efforts to tackle the security challenges being witnessed in the state.

Monguno had also said the President approved the recommendation that mining activities in the state should stop immediately.

There had been unconfirmed reports that bandits get supply of firearms through their conspirators who deliver arms through aircraft.

But speaking on Wednesday, the governor described such reports as misinformation, challenging anyone who has evidence to come forward with it.

Matawalle further dismissed the report, noting that the state does not have an airport like other states in the northwest geopolitical zone of the country.