Why I abandoned man who married me, sponsored my education, took me abroad — Lady

Pls, I’m responding to my husband, the man who said he married me, sponsored me into a nursing school, took me abroad, & I betrayed him by processing my boyfriend’s papers to join me in the States & got pregnant for him.

Pls, I’m not here to defend myself, but to tell exactly how it happened, so the world can also understand my position in the whole situation.

I had to drop out of school due to a lack of finances. My parents are retired primary school teachers. During that very tough period, this guy’s mom came to our house, told my mom she wished for her son to marry me. My parents talked me into it, even though they knew I was already in a serious relationship & deeply in love with my boyfriend Franklin

I actually didn’t have much of a choice, since the guy was based abroad , doing very well for himself. I felt like this was a God-given opportunity to eradicate poverty in my family. On a quest to also please my family, after a few chats with him, our wedding was set, he came back to the country, & we finalized our marriage.

Now, before he traveled back, I pleaded with him to instead register me into a nursing school & start processing my documents when I was almost about to graduate, since it would obviously be expensive if I had to school abroad, & also so it could help me get a good job when I finally joined him. He was happy, proud of me, & even praised me for being smart.

He finally registered me, & an apartment was rented & furnished for me to stay in, so I could be comfortable while I schooled. Just a few months before my husband went back, my boyfriend came to me & cried, pleading that he was still very much in love with me. I felt really pity for him, knowing he did nothing wrong to me, & I was also still very much deeply in love with him; I couldn’t resist taking him back.

We started seeing each other again, and he even moved in with me. So, I started asking my husband for more money & complaining of financial shortages, in which he always sent huge sums. I used this money to also register my boyfriend into an ICT learning program, so he could graduate with an international standards certificate, which could also help him get a good job abroad.

We had it discussed & planned that when I finally moved abroad, I would process his documents, & he would join me later. Actually, we saw this as a good opportunity that could change our lives forever. I believed it was God’s doing.

To cut the long story short, luckily, my visa was ready a few months after my graduation. In which I joined my husband abroad. That same week, I immediately started making inquiries on how I could go about getting a job. My husband confessed how proud & happy he was to have an ambitious woman like me for a wife. He even helped me out in getting a “work permit” & also submitted my CV to several hospitals, & that’s how I finally got a job.

However, I was still keeping in touch with my boyfriend. After 4 years of living abroad, I was already well-established & stable. After several trials & failures, my boyfriend’s visa finally came out. I actually had no child with my husband for 4 years; he was worried. We did several tests, which always proved that we were both okay.

It’s true that I was taking pills to avoid getting pregnant for him, & I also denied him access to my body for 6 months. Truth is, by this time, my boyfriend was already in the States. In which I finally got pregnant for him. I really didn’t care anymore if my husband found out about us, cuz I was already deeply in love with my fiancé.

I actually planned on revealing everything to my husband in due time & probably ask for his forgiveness. But somehow, he found out on his own before I could. It’s true I didn’t feel remorseful. But instead, served him with divorce papers. My mind was already made up.

I’m sorry to say, our marriage from the onset was a sham. I honestly never loved him. My heart belongs to another. I did what I did out of love; any woman in my shoes would do the same. I’m just a lady who’s in love. God bare me witness; I didn’t mean for this to happen.

I’m not here to defend myself, like I said, but rather to apologize. I’m so sorry, Rowland. You are a good man. Even after everything I did, you still asked us to fix our marriage, even when I’m pregnant for someone else, & you kept apologizing when I’m the one who wronged you.

Please forgive me. I’m sorry that I cannot stay. Please consider my feelings too; my heart belongs to someone else. It wouldn’t be good for us. Thanks so much for signing the divorce. And i pray that you’ll find yourself a good woman whom truly deserves your love & would also reciprocate your love. I wish you all the best in life Rowland.

. Published as written by the lady involved in response to her husband’s initial publication on a social media platform for marital issues.

