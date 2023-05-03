Why hundreds of policemen, families must vacate barracks — IGP + Those to be affected

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has explained why hundreds of police personnel, if not thousands, along with their families will have to vacate 25 police barracks in Lagos State.

The Inspector General of Police offered the explanation on Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen in Lagos State.

Baba said the aim was to modernise Police Barracks and other facilities in Lagos State, whilst partnering with the Lagos State Government in a bid to enhance the overall welfare of police personnel serving in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, described the move as a laudable initiative by Baba, as he also said that it was timely.

Adejobi said: “It is without a doubt fundamental to addressing the longstanding issue of poor and dilapidated infrastructures within facilities occupied by Police personnel and is in furtherance of the IGP’s infrastructural development drives which have so far led to the construction of over 198 projects including more than 120 modern police stations, barracks, and other vital police buildings around the country as part of efforts to ensure improved working conditions for more effective and efficient service delivery.

“In full compliance with the Lagos State Government’s recommendations on the poor condition of some Police Barracks that do not match up to the structural integrity test, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to carry out the demolition, redevelopment, and reconstruction of 25 Police Barracks and facilities in Lagos State.

“We have taken a proactive approach towards the redevelopment and regeneration of these important establishments, and anticipate the positive outcomes associated with this venture.

“The renovations will provide much-needed modern amenities and enhance the condition of living and dignity of Police Officers.”

The Barracks to be affected include: Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende; Highway Police Barracks, Ikeja; K9 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, South-West, Ikoyi; Falomo Police Barracks (A and B), Ikoyi; Bar Beach Police Barracks, Victoria Island; MOPOL 20 Barracks, Ikeja; Women Police Barracks, Obalende; MOPOL 2 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, South-West, Ikoyi; Mounted Troop, Ribadu Road, Ikoyi; Queen Barracks, Apapa; FPRO Annex Office and Barracks, Ijora Olopa; Iponrin Police Barracks, Surulere; Adekunle Police Barracks, Yaba; and Federal Highway Patrol Office, Yaba.

Also to be affected are Alausa Police Barracks, Ikeja; Mounted Troops, Ikeja; Okesuna Police Barracks, Obalende; McCarthy Barracks, Obalende; Force Headquarters Annex, Obalende; Obalende Police Barracks, Obalende; Bourdillon Police Barracks, Ikoyi; New Staff Quarters, Ikeja; Elere Police Barracks, Agege; Onikan Officers Mess, Ikoyi; and Police Special Fraud Unit, Milberton Street, Ikoyi.

Adejobi added: “The IGP has announced plans for a series of sensitization and relocation efforts for police personnel living in the affected barracks between the dates of Monday 1st May and Wednesday 31st May 2023.

“This press briefing is part of the sensitization process with the intention of creating a transparent dialogue between not only the affected occupants and other police personnel but also the broader public, in order to avoid misinformation.”

Furthermore, Baba has issued a directive that those living in these barracks be issued a one-month notice to vacate their accommodation spaces.

The spokesman further noted: “This directive will not be carried out all at once but will be implemented gradually in phased stages to ensure that all officially recognized and lawful residents of the affected Barracks are properly catered for.

“The IGP’s directive is that all currently residing and legally seated residents of any of the affected Barracks will receive a maximum sum of money equaling the rental cost for the location of their Barracks for two years, to aid them in advance in acquiring alternative accommodation options throughout the period of reconstruction.

“Upon the successful curation and completion of these living arrangements, a formal notice to vacate will be issued. The IGP has provided an assurance that all officers who are on active service and living in these barracks legally, shall receive the keys to the new structures upon completion of the development of the improved housing area.

“The revolutionary drive of the Nigeria Police Force to redefine the physical landscape and outdoor environment of Police Barracks and other facilities in Lagos State is a clear-cut effort to modernize the current facilities, as well as create a conducive environment for officers to carry out their duties and responsibilities with honour and self-esteem.

“Therefore, it is our earnest hope that the Inspector-General’s of Police modernization plan will be successful and laudable, as it will not only maximize the potential of Officers deployed within the Lagos State Police structure but will also add values to the State’s social, economic and environmental profile.”