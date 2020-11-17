The Peoples Democratic Party has said the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, left the party for the All Progressives Congress for personal reasons, “which Nigerians will come to know at the fullness of time”.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The position of the party, which came a few hours after Umahi officially confirmed his departure for the APC, thanked the Ebonyi State helmsman for his contributions to the PDP.

The statement added: “Our party thanks Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of Ebonyi state, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi state (2007 to 2015) and two term governor of Ebonyi (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on the members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party as no individual is bigger than the PDP.”