Why Google is training 6,000 Nigerian teachers

An Educational Technologist, Dr Oluwakemi Olurinola, said that the emerging influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the educational sector has raised the need to train 6,000 teachers across the country by Google.

Olurinola, who is from the Department of Science and Technology Education, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, said this at the opening of the training on Tuesday in Abuja.

She explained that AI had the potential to revolutionise teaching and learning, adding that teachers need to harness the power of AI to create more engaging and effective learning experiences for students.

“We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a critical digital skill deficit among our educators.

“This challenge is compounded by the emerging influence of AI in the educational setting, introducing a new dimension of inequality that threatens to widen the existing skill gap.

“As we set on this journey, let’s consider that the educational landscape in Nigeria is at a very crucial turning point, where the old ways of teaching are being questioned by the swift progression of technology,” she said.

Speaking virtually, a Research Engineer at Google, Avishkar Bhoopchand, said the training would improve the experiences of teaching and learning.

“We recognise the vital role that teachers play in shaping the future. We strive to provide tools and resources that empower them to create engaging and effective learning experiences.

“In my work with Google Classroom and Workspace for Education, which offers an expanded access to digital literacy, our focus remains on fostering innovation and equity in education,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the five-week training is expected to equip teachers in the six-geopolitical zones with AI skills and competencies.

