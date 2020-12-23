Former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has disclosed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi due to his persistent criticism of a $1.8 billion loan sought by the state.

Kwankwaso spoke in a statement by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Ali, on Wednesday.

He debunked the claim made by his successor that the dethroned Sanusi was removed because of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Kwankwaso maintained that Sanusi’s removal had nothing to do with the former Nigerian leader.

The former governor disclosed that the rising popularity of Sanusi made Ganduje take the decision.

He said: “The fears of high esteem and calibre, plus influence the Emir possesses made Ganduje jittery and insisted on dethroning him.

“We know that Ganduje always feels diminished and inferior in the presence of the Emir and we know that Governor Ganduje harbours a pathological hatred for the Kano traditional institution, that was why he had to dethrone him.

“We also know that Ganduje was madly obsessed with reversing everything that Sen. Kwankwaso did in the state. And we are aware, for these reasons, Governor Ganduje was set, ab initio, to destroy the Kano Emirate. And Emir Sanusi II was marked to be the first victim.

“Let me also put on record that Emir Sanusi II was abducted and illegally dethroned by Governor Ganduje and his cohorts because of the Emir’s progressive ideas on various issues that affect the people of the state.”

According to the former Governor, Sanusi’s removal had nothing to do with Jonathan.

He said: “Everyone knows that Ganduje’s desperation to obtain the $1.8 billion loan and the former Emir’s criticism of the loan is what fuelled the illegal removal of Emir Sanusi II; it had nothing to do with former President Jonathan.

“It is common knowledge that the Emir was too progressive for Governor Ganduje’s liking and that was exactly why after his illegal removal and the dismemberment of the Kano Emirate Council, he appointed Emirs that will not question his ill-advised decisions even if they are against the interest of the state and its people.”