Why G5 opposed Atiku, PDP in 2023 — Gov. Ortom

A former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has offered reasons why the group of five governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, popularly known as G5, opposed the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

Ortom, a leading member of the then G5, made the reasons known when he featured in an interview session on Arise TV on Thursday.

The G5 then was made up of Ortom; a former Governor of Rivers State, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and former Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Ortom said the G5 had insisted that the presidency should shift to the South after eight years of northern rule under President Muhammadu Buhari, now late, but the PDP opted to find Abubakar.

The then Chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee said: “I acted as I did because we had expected the PDP to uphold equity, fairness, and justice, values I hold dear.

“When the majority of PDP members supported a Northern candidate, we deemed it unjust.

“We’ve always stood for equity, fairness, and justice, and we felt the presidency should alternate between the North and South for eight years each.

“I presented the committee’s report as it was, and the NEC (National Executive Committee) made the final call.

“I couldn’t override the collective decision.

“We fought for Wike to be the PDP’s presidential candidate, but unfortunately, he didn’t secure the nomination.

“We also believed he should have been the running mate.

“I was part of the 20-member committee tasked with selecting a running mate, and 16 of us supported Wike.

“However, the candidate and the party leadership decided otherwise.

“Politics revolves around interests.

“There’s no permanent enemy or friend in politics.

“It’s about protecting the interests of your community, your people, and yourself.

“Peter Obi wasn’t in the PDP, but we agreed on a strategic partnership to demonstrate our influence.

“Some of us supported Peter Obi, others supported Tinubu, and we ended up with the current government.

“If God has given us President Bola Tinubu, why shouldn’t we support him?”

On the 2027 elections, Ortom said: “My position is clear: I will support a Southern candidate.

“I see no reason to support a Northern candidate in 2027.

“By 2031, if someone from the South expresses interest in the presidency, I will still advocate for it to shift to the North.

“That’s based on my belief in equity and fairness.”

