Chiemela Iroha, one of the five “pastors” of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and son of popular comic, James Iroha, popularly known as Giringory of the New Masquerade fame, has recounted his experience in the den of kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Iroha and four others: Chidioze Eluwa, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma, were abducted at J3 along the Ogbere-Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State stretch of the Lagos-Ore Expressway on August 1 and taken to the forest by their abductors.

However, contrary to earlier reports, only one of those kidnapped was a Minister of the RCCG: Chidinma.

Speaking with newsmen after they were freed by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Saturday, Iroha said the kidnappers fled their hideout and abandoned them until they were found and rescued by the Police.

He said their abductors told them they were kidnapped to pay for the cost of bullets expended on a high profile target, which the kidnappers were chasing, but eventually eluded them.

He said their abductors “humiliated and tortured” them with any object they could lay their hands on, including marching them on a tortuous and drudgery 30km walk into a jungle of forests.

Iroha said given the physical appearance and language spoken, he was sure that their abductors were “Fulani herdsmen.”

He said they were not given food and water throughout the three days they were in captivity.

He recalled that respite began to come their way when the Police surveillance helicopter hovered repeatedly across the area where they were kept, forcing the abductors to abandon them and “took to their heels.”

Iroha lauded the Police, local vigilante group and hunters for the pressure mounted on the kidnapers and which eventually led to their rescue.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Bashir Makama, said four suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Makama said contrary to the report that the victims were all pastors of the RCCG, only Chidinma is.