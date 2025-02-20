Why FG terminated Oyo-Ogbomoso Road contract – Umahi

The Federal Government has said that the delay in the completion of the 98-kilometre Oyo-Ogbomoso Road project contracted to Reynolds Construction Company necessitated the termination of the contract.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made this known on Thursday in Ibadan during a stakeholders’ meeting on Oyo federal roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the engagement is: ‘Enhancing Federal Roads in Oyo State: Challenges and Sustainable Solutions’.

Umahi noted that the prolonged delay in completing the project had caused hardship for commuters and slowed economic activities in the area.

The minister, however, gave assurance that the project would be re-awarded to a new contractor soonest.

He reiterated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to deliver the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road project in the shortest possible time.

Also Read:

“Oyo-Ogbomoso road project has dragged on for too long, so we cannot continue to watch as businesses and means of livelihoods suffer due to its non-completion.

“In view of this, the Federal Government will take decisive action to ensure the project is completed without further delay,” the minister said.

Stakeholders at the engagement facilitated by Akin Alabi, (APC) Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, decried the delay in completing the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road project by RCC.

They unanimously appealed to the Federal government to speed up action in ensuring that the project is completed without further delay.

They equally urged government to fast track rehabilitation of Ibadan -Ilesa dual carriage way and other federal roads in Oyo State and the entire South-West region.

Post Views: 28