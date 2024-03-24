Why FG should improve working condition of NIS personnel – FCT Comptroller

The Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, FCT Command, Tony Akuneme, says there is the need for the Federal Government to improve the working conditions of immigration personnel, including their remuneration and logistics.

Akuneme said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that there should also be deliberate efforts to build the capacity of the personnel to enhance operational efficiency.

He said in spite of the commitment of the personnel, their efforts were being hindered by inadequate funding, poor infrastructure and logistics.

The comptroller said that the command has very good plans for staff development, but could not push through due to funding constraints.

“I am committed to career growth and development, as well as welfare.

“We are in difficult times now, and anything we can do to put smiles on the faces of the people is welcome,” he said.

According to him, the most important and immediate intervention required is to get additional funding and logistics.

“If that is done, we’ll do better in providing quality services to the people of FCT, and Nigerians in general.

“No state comptroller is excited at what we get to run the commands, considering the cost of diesel to keep the command running.

“Let me tell you that what a comptroller gets to run the command in a month is about N100,000. That’s too poor. Where do you start from?

“Even though we get some supplies from the headquarters, there are some accidental expenditures that can’t wait for a response from the headquarters.

“We need more funding to enable us work well. That’s my appeal to the government,” Akuneme added.

He said that the NIS has a very efficient and committed workforce that requires a little push to deliver effective services to the public.

“We need more manpower, remuneration, training, welfare, technology, logistics, vehicles and other work tools.

“We cannot keep pretending and yet expect 21st century outcomes,” the comptroller said.

Akuneme said the new NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, has since assuming office, been providing inspirational and transparent leadership to the service.

“She operates an open door policy, and she has also promised to be judicious in handling the affairs of the service, particularly the finances and the well-being of officers, which is at the centre of her plans.

“All officers can attest to her fair and firm disposition.

“When she was a Deputy Comptroller General, she was part of those that improved the insurance scheme for officers, as well as the ongoing passport reforms.

“When the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo came in, he took up the issue of passport and we can see the result,” he said.