Why FEC opted for N10b solar power for Aso Rock — Presidency

The Presidency has defended the decision of the Federal Executive Council to approve a N10 billion solar energy project for the State House, also known as Aso Rock.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the explanation in a video he shared on his X handle.

The video, shared on Tuesday, showed the installation of solar power at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

The White House is the official residence of the President of the United States of America.

Onanuga titled the Video: “The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power.”

