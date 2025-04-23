Why FEC opted for N10b solar power for Aso Rock — Presidency

The Presidency has defended the decision of the Federal Executive Council to approve a N10 billion solar energy project for the State House, also known as Aso Rock.
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the explanation in a video he shared on his X handle.
The video, shared on Tuesday, showed the installation of solar power at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States of America.
Also Read
- Kano Board clears N21bn out of N48.6bn owed pensions
- IGP to host communities: Don’t offer officers loans they can’t repay
- Measles outbreak confirmed in Nasarawa community ahead of vaccine launch
- Alleged N5.2m extortion: NSCDC CG orders detention, transfer of erring personnel to Abuja
- Governor orders arrest of people with dreadlocks
The White House is the official residence of the President of the United States of America.
Onanuga titled the Video: “The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power.”