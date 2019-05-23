Senator Bola Ola, a Senator of the 6th Senate, on Thursday said Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State was elected Chairman of Nigeria Governors` Forum because of his intelligence and ability to lead and produce results.

Ola, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said he received the news of Fayemi`s election as new NGF chairman with great joy.

He said: “Your election is due to your recognised and appreciated intelligence and capacity to lead the body towards achieving greater success for the nation.

“I am sure that going by your leadership skills, coupled with your strong administrative acumen, your emergence as NGF chairman is an indication that this country will soon begin to experience economic growth.”

Ola expressed optimism that with Fayemi as NGF chairman, the country would experience growth that would foster economic development in no distant future.

He noted that Fayemi`s exploits as Governor and Minister, put him on a better stead to draw a major plan that would ensure development of the vast mineral resources in the 774 local government areas of the country.

The ex lawmaker further noted that Nigeria was richly blessed and that there was no point for states to go begging for monthly “hand-outs’’ from the Federal Government.

This, he said, was especially so, since resources available in states could be exploited for financial sufficiency and independence.

Ola recalled that during his first tenure as governor of Ekiti, Fayemi resuscitated the moribund Ikogosi Centre and had restored the Ire Burnt Brick Industry in Iri-Ekiti.

He added that Fayemi was currently working towards making the state self-sufficient in agriculture.

He said many advanced countries in Europe and America were not as endowed as Nigeria, but were economically prosperous.

He maintained that there was no reason for Nigeria not to do well especially with such enviable resources which most of the so called advanced countries lacked.

Ola wished Fayemi God`s guidance and wisdom to steer the ship of the NGF to greater heights.

NAN reports that Fayemi takes over the leadership of the NGF from Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.

The NGF is an umbrella association of all elected governors of the 36 states of the federation irrespective of party affiliations.