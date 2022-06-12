Why fans nicknamed me Obi — 18-year-old Gombe United player

18-year-old Gombe United Football Club player, Mohammed Aminu, said his style of play had endeared him to fans and supporters of his club who gave him the nickname: Obi.

The talented player made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Saturday.

Aminu said fans likened his style of play to that of ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi, hence the nickname.

He said he enjoyed the overwhelming support of fans of Gombe United during and after matches.

He explained that some fans once named him after Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu, while some likened his style of play to Obi, “but with time, they began to call me Obi.

“This is because I like Obi, play like him and make the fans have a taste of what Obi used to offer Nigerians in terms of his unique passes and style of play.

“I love Obi’s style of play and I am working hard under Coach Aliyu Zubairu, who is mentoring me well to achieve my ambition of playing better than Obi.”

Aminu, who was part of Nigeria’s U-20 team, Flying Eagles, that won the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic, said it was a dream come true for him to be part of that winning team.

He said the tournament had exposed him to a new level of training and experience, which he described as a preparation for “bigger things to come.”

Aminu told Nigerians to expect a young midfield player in the nearest future “as I am doing my best to upgrade my skills daily and I believe one day I will wear the national team jersey.”

He stated that he was working towards playing for the Super Eagles in a year or two for “Nigerians to see why Gombe United fans nicknamed me Obi.”

On his take as a young player featuring in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Aminu said it was great playing in the NPFL under “a good coach like Zubairu who has given me such rare opportunity.”

The young Gombe United midfielder, who rated high the NPFL, said with young players like himself playing for the league, the national team at all levels would have enough experienced players to harness in the future.

Aminu appealed to fans and supporters of Gombe United to continue to offer prayers and support the team to ensure that the team finished well with only six games left in the season.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso, for inviting me to be part of the Flying Eagles, and to Coach Zubairu, thank you for believing in me to play in NPFL,” he said.

NAN.