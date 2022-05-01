Nollywood actress, Lisar Kanu, has hailed Yul Edochie for taking a second wife as she speaks on why polygamy is a must in every home.

The actress in a lengthy video started off by saying that women don’t believe in polygamy and they hate to hear the word but in her opinion, the phrase ‘one man one wife’ does not exist because such practices are not real, she said no man can do without cheating and every woman must embrace it.

Lisar emphasised that every man is wired to cheat because naturally, no woman can fully satisfy a man.

“And it is hypocritical for women to think that their husbands have no girlfriend, it is impossible for any man to stick with a woman,” she said.

She further called out other actresses who love dating married men but are on social media speaking against Yul Edochie.

She then hailed Yul Edochie for taking a second wife as it shows he is a real and responsible man.