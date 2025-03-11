Why El-Rufai’s defection is of no consequence — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has offered reasons why the defection of a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from the All Progressives Congress to the Social Democratic Party is of no consequence to the APC in the 2027 elections.

The former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District offered the reasons on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Sani, who recently returned to the APC, said on the programme on Monday that El-Rufai has no political value.

He said: “Well, first of all, for those of us from Kaduna State, it (his defection) is a good riddance because he stands as a liability to the party in the state.

“I can back this with facts.

“In 2015, APC had two senators.

“By 2023, all the senatorial zones were taken over by the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Out of the 14 House of Representatives seats in Kaduna State, by the time he left (office as governor), almost nine of the seats were won by PDP, two by the Labour Party, and then three by APC.

“With him as a governor, the APC also lost the presidential election in Kaduna State.

“So, you can see that by the time he left, the party was already an unpopular platform in the state.

“So his exit now is an opportunity for the governor and party leaders of the state to embrace the people of the state and to reconfigure and reset the party towards the next election.”

