Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the Edo State governorship poll has been adjudged credible because the process was transparent, while the result reflected the wish of the people.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Rivers State, quoted Wike to have said so on a live television programme on Friday in Port Harcourt.

According to Nsirim, the Edo State election was the first time everybody, including the civil society groups, agreed that everything went on well.

Wike claimed that security agencies did not allow thugs to overrun the polling units during the election.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party campaigned from ward to ward and the people of Edo State resolved not to be taken for granted.

“If what was witnessed in Edo continues then there is hope for healthy democratic process in Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wike has raised alarm that attempts were being made to compromise the process of the upcoming governorship poll in Ondo State.

He said that “while the people of Edo fought godfatherism, Ondo people would respond to several unfulfilled promises made to them by the All Progressives Congress”.

Wike said: “The national leadership of APC is not happy that they lost Edo to PDP and would do everything possible not to lose Ondo State.”

He further said that “having lost Edo, everything will be done not to lose Ondo because they know that will mean the end of APC.

“I fear that INEC and the security agencies may succumb to pressure.

“But I pray they resist it and continue to defend democracy.

“In Ondo State, the will of the people will be against APC and incumbency will not work.”

The statement added that Wike also described state governors as “Chief Logistics Officers and not Chief Security Officers”.

“Governors do not have control over security in their states because those securing them can be withdrawn at will,” he said.

He was also quoted to have promised that his administration would soon employ 6,000 teachers to improve the quality of education in Rivers State.