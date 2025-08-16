Why Ebonyi people are proud to identify with Tinubu — Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru has declared that Ebonyi State people are proud to identify with President Bola Tinubu due to his bold decisions, which marks him as a great leader.

He made the declaration in Abakaliki during a town hall meeting organised by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, on Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor noted that it is difficult for one to be a great leader without the willpower to take bold decisions.

Nwifuru said: “The bold decisions taken by the President has hard implications but Nigerians are currently seeing the benefits.

“Tinubu’s presidency is spiritual and though human beings can fight, his God is with him.

“This is the reason he is succeeding and we are all seeing the successes he is recording.”

The governor noted that the President trusts and loves him so much, which contributes greatly to the successes recorded in the state’s governance.

Nwifuru added: “There is no other way to reciprocate this gesture except to demonstrate that I have the needed strength and capacity to deliver him.

“When the time comes, we would face those making noise and show them our stuff.”

He said his administration has recorded giant strides in infrastructure, human capital development, health, and education among other sectors.

He said: “I felt this delegation should have stayed for three days in Ebonyi to tour and report what we are doing to the President.

“Ebonyi has been blessed with good leaders since creation and the support of its stakeholders and people have been top notch.”

Idris thanked Ebonyi State people for the reception, noting that the delegation was awed by the mammoth turn-out at the event.

He said: “The President is currently out of the country but he is watching this event and will definitely be happy.

“What we have seen in Ebonyi is awesome and could have opted to stay for days to monitor ongoing state and federal government projects across the state.

“We just monitored about 20 percent of the projects and this showed that Ebonyi is greatly feeling the impact of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Idris assured Ebonyi people and Nigerians of continued delivery of democratic dividends, asserting that a “winning team is not supposed to be changed”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders, including National Assembly members, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts among others, affirmed Ebonyi people’s continued support for President Tinubu.

Post Views: 7