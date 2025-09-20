Why did Jonathan ban teaching of history?, by Enyinnaya Appolos

It was Bob Marley who sang: “If you know your history, then you would know where you’re coming from.”

One of the most regrettable and backward policy decisions in Nigeria’s education history came in the 2009/2010 academic session, when the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, with Dr. Sam Egwu as Minister of Education, banned the teaching of History as a standalone subject in the basic education curriculum. In its place, History was collapsed into Social Studies, a watered-down subject that lacked the depth, richness, and cultural grounding that History provided.

While we reflect on that backward decision, the good news for Nigerians is that President Bola Tinubu has mandated the full implementation of the 2022 Federal Government decision to reintroduce the teaching of History in primary and secondary schools.

Meanwhile, some have argued that the teaching of History as a standalone subject in Nigerian primary and junior secondary schools was banned in 1982. This is not true. What happened in 1982 was the introduction of the 6-3-3-4 education system, which emphasized Social Studies at the basic level; however, History still existed as a distinct subject.

So, why did the Jonathan government ban the teaching of History in Nigerian schools? The reasons advanced for such a backward decision were flimsy, short-sighted, and ultimately harmful.

First, the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), in its 2007-2009 curriculum review, argued that History could be merged into Social Studies. The justification was that students would still be exposed to elements of History within a broader civic framework. This argument was less about enriching education and more about bureaucratic convenience.

Second, policymakers cited “curriculum overload.” They claimed Nigerian pupils were studying too many subjects and that dropping History would reduce the burden. But in truth, removing History did little to solve the problem; it only created a void where knowledge of identity, heritage, and civic memory should have been.

Third, the government leaned on so-called “relevance concerns.” Officials argued that History was not “practical” for immediate job creation compared to sciences, technology, and vocational studies.

This utilitarian view of education missed the real point. While History may not produce carpenters, engineers, or doctors, it produces citizens who understand their society, their nation’s struggles, and their role in shaping the future. No sustainable development is possible without this civic foundation. The government was so short-sighted and backward that it failed to understand the place of History in the development of any nation.

That single decision robbed millions of Nigerian children of the opportunity to learn about their past, their heroes, and the struggles that shaped the country. It was more than an educational adjustment, it was an assault on Nigeria’s national memory. Without History, how do young Nigerians learn about colonialism and independence? How do they understand the Nigerian Civil War or the sacrifices of those who fought for democracy? How do they make sense of the identity crises and ethnic fault lines that continue to plague the nation?

History is not a luxury subject, it is the soul of a people. By scrapping it, Jonathan’s government and Egwu’s ministry chose short-term expediency over long-term nation-building. The result was a generation that grew up more connected to foreign cultures than to their own roots, less conscious of the sacrifices of their forebears, and poorly equipped to critically interrogate Nigeria’s present through the lens of its past.

It took more than a decade of public outcry before the Muhammadu Buhari administration reintroduced History in 2022. Yet, the damage had already been done. An entire cohort of Nigerians passed through school without structured knowledge of their heritage, an error that can never be fully corrected. The intellectual, civic, and cultural consequences of this gap will echo for decades.

Though there was no follow-up to ensure full implementation of the decision before Buhari left office in 2023, President Bola Tinubu is leaving no stone unturned to see it through.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced in January 2025 during a national television interview that Tinubu has mandated the full implementation of the 2022 decision to restore History as a standalone subject in schools.

“President Tinubu has given the directive for the return of History as a subject in primary and secondary schools from the year 2025,” Alausa said.

In what appears to be walking the President’s talk, the Federal Government announced last Wednesday that it has reintroduced Nigerian History as a compulsory subject in the basic education curriculum, aimed at strengthening national identity, unity, patriotism, and responsible citizenship.

“For the first time in decades, Nigerian pupils will study History continuously from Primary 1 to JSS3, while SSS1–3 students will take the new Civic and Heritage Studies, which integrates History with Civic Education,” the statement read.

Primary 1-6: Pupils will learn about Nigeria’s origins, heroes, rulers, culture, politics, economy, religions, colonial rule, and post-independence governance.

JSS1-3: Students will study civilisations, empires, trade, European contacts, amalgamation, independence, democracy, and civic values.

The Ministry of Education emphasised that this reform is a “priceless gift to the nation,” reconnecting children with their roots while inspiring pride, unity, and commitment to national development.

For history teachers seeking employment, the opportunity has finally arrived. Make inquiries, seize it, and go teach students all they need to know about Nigeria. This is the time to tell the true story of Nigeria and Africa.

The decision of 2009/2010 should stand as a painful reminder that when leaders tamper carelessly with education, they tamper with the very foundation of national identity.

Jonathan’s and Egwu’s policy choice will forever remain a dark chapter in Nigeria’s educational history, a lesson in how not to govern, and how not to build a nation.

. Appolos is a journalist based in Abuja.

