Why Delta can’t implement  new minimum wage now – Governor

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that the state government could not implement the new minimum wage now because it was awaiting the template from the Federal Government.

He spoke at a thanksgiving service in honour of Lyna Ocholor, Principal Secretary to the Governor, who retired from civil service.

Ocholor was also a former clerk of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Oborevwori, who spoke on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said the state does not want to make mistakes on the computation of the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage.

He thanked state Assembly staff for their support during his (Oborevwori) days as Speaker of the 6th and 7th Assemblies.

“We are waiting for the chart of the new minimum wage because we don’t want to make any mistake,” he said.

While congratulating Ocholor on her successful retirement from civil service, the governor said the staff of the Assembly never went on strike throughout his time as Speaker.

He said: “I am very happy to be in your midst today.

“It is also an opportunity to appreciate the staff of this Assembly.

“I could remember on the 11th of May, 2017 when I took over as Mr. Speaker, it was tough, but the good thing is that none of the staff went on strike for the six years I was Speaker.

“What I want to say is that anywhere you are working, be good.

“Anything you are doing, be good.

“As a Civil or Public Servant, you must do what you will be remembered for.

“If you check this state, Mr.s Ocholor is one of the outstanding Clerks and I want to thank all of you for supporting her.

“I want to urge you to continue to give Mr. Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, and other principal officers of this Assembly, the same support that you people gave to us in the 6th and 7th Assemblies.

“The House of Assembly is a learning curve.

“You cannot pass through this place and remain the same.

“My prayer is that all of us will end well in Jesus’ name.

“I want to specially appreciate Mr. Speaker and other officers of the House of Assembly for the peaceful synergy with the executive.”

In her remark, Ocholor thanked Governor Oborevwori and the staff of the State Assembly for supporting her throughout her tenure as Clerk of the House.

She said she could not have succeeded without their support and cooperation.

