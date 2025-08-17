Why death of officials, other calamities have befallen Ghana — Nigerian Prophet

A Nigerian prophet and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that Ghana’s most recent calamity involving the death of top government personalities was caused by the President, John Mahama, because he cheated and deceived him by making promises he has yet to fulfill.

The Nigerian prophet with church headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

In the statement on Sunday, Primate Ayodele made it known that he has been to Ghana about 35 times for Mahama at his own expense to assist him years ago when he was trying to return to the presidential position.

He stated that he assisted him spiritually, and went ahead to speak with two powerful individuals to assist him, which they did but he “cornered” him at the end of the day, showing ingratitude.

The prophet made it known that God is seriously angry with Mahama because he deceived a man of God, and that the calamity in his government is just God expressing anger.

Ayodele said: “I went to Ghana about 35 times with my personal money to assist John Mahama in becoming president when he begged me for help.

“I spoke to two big personalities on his behalf to also help him, but he cornered me.

“I don’t need Mahama’s money for anything, but you can’t deceive a man of God and expect God to be happy with you; it’s not possible.”

Primate Ayodele stated that he knew Mahama when he couldn’t afford to pay his flight ticket to Ghana, hence he wasn’t interested in his money, but making promises to God and breaking them is a sin and that except the president retraces his steps, more calamities are coming.

He said: “I knew Mahama when he couldn’t even afford to pay for my flight ticket and hotel accommodation.

“He was not rich when I met him so I wasn’t interested in his money and I am still not interested but he made some promises to God which he ultimately broke and it’s sad that Ghana is paying for it.

“Mahama is a deceiver, he couldn’t fulfill one out of his promises, he is not a godly person, and is a dictator.

“God helped me pave the way for Mahama’s victory, spent my money to go on a spiritual journey for him years ago, for him to return to the president’s seat again, but he is ungrateful.”

Primate Ayodele stated that he doesn’t hate Mahama neither is he interested in Ghana’s calamity, but God is angry with him, and calamities won’t stop till the president turns back to God by fulfilling the promises he made.

He added: “I don’t hate Mahama, but God is angry with him seriously, and calamity isn’t yet over in Ghana, it’s just starting because of Mahama’s sins till he retraces his steps.

“He offended God and his servant, yet he is showing an ungodly attitude; he doesn’t even fear God, all he wanted was power.

“We met and he promised to do a lot of things for God, but he never fulfilled any of them.”

Furthermore, the popular prophet explained that he doesn’t care if the president sends people to respond to him because it will only make him more popular.

However, he recounted that he was the first prophet to publicly tell Mahama that he would return to power shortly after the 2020 election, with video proof on the internet.

He said: “If he likes, he should send several people to respond to me, it won’t only make me more popular.

“I was the first to tell Mahama when he lost in 2020 that he would still return to power.

“I have been on it since then, before other pastors even came in.

“I laid the foundation for Mahama’s return to power, but he is ungrateful to God.

“I am not begging Mahama to give me money; he doesn’t have anything that I don’t also have, but people cannot deceive God and expect his mercy.”

