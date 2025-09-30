Why Coastal Highway project was delayed — Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has offered reasons for the delay in the take-off of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway for more than four months.

Umahi disclosed this on Monday during an inspection of the project along with some personalities from other political parties in Lagos.

The personalities included Chief Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who led some civil society activists.

The minister said a 50-year-old refuse dump with over 10 metres depth and some infrastructure mitigated against the commencement of construction of the highway.

Umahi said: “When we started from Kilometre Zero, we encountered Landmark infrastructure and a number of other properties along the way.

“We decided as a responsible ministry to vary the design of the project.

“The implication is that we left the coast and we came to a new alignment that was not designed for the project.

Contrary to reports, the Landmark Beach on Lagos Island was never demolished to pave way for the project but the shanties around the main structure.”

According to the minister, to save Landmark infrastructure, the decision resulted in splitting the six lanes of the highway into three lanes.

Umahi added: “In doing that, we have saved all the infrastructure.

“We also encountered a refuse dump that had been over 50 years old and had over 10 meters depth and spanned two kilometres.

“When we encountered it, we had to stop the work for more than four months.”

He said that tackling the challenge cost the Federal Government N15 billion.

He said: “I have directed that all the videos and drawings must be exposed because additional works are involved and I want those documentaries to be intact.”

Also Read

The Managing Director of Hitech Construction Company Limited, Dany Abboud, emphasised that the highway was split at Kilometre 2.7 to avoid demolition of the Landmark Beach and other properties.

“At this particular point, we merged both roads, the eastbound and the westbound at Kilometre 5, Section 1.

“We had to create a certain kind of deviation.

“We deviated at Kilometre 2.7 and we converged again at Kilometre 5.”

The Managing Director also said that the company encountered a lot of waste materials between Kilometre 3 and Kilometre 9.

According to Abboud, the biggest dump sites were at Kilometre 4 and Kilometre 9.

“We had to excavate to a very big depth and replace it with sand,” he said.