Why charges against Fidelity Bank boss were dropped – AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has explained that the decision of his office to discontinue the criminal charge brought against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, is a testament to the commitment of his office to uphold justice and fairness.

The Special Adviser to the President on Communication, Publicity, Office of the AGF & Minister of Justice, Kamarudeen Ogundele, in a statement on Monday, stated that as the chief law officer of the federation, the AGF has the constitutional power to enter a nolle prosequi, discontinuing a prosecution where it is deemed necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

The statement read, “The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to reactions trailing the discontinuation of the criminal charge against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc.

“The decision followed a careful review of the case, which did not connect Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe to the charge as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of the Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened”.

The statement further disclosed that the Attorney General’s decision is guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law, and his office has the confidence that the decision is in the best interest of justice and the public.

It noted that although the charges against the CEO have been dropped, the bank itself still has a case to answer.

“This decision does not exculpate Fidelity Bank from the allegations contained in the charge, which is still pending before the court, but rather a demonstration of the Attorney General’s duty to ensure that justice is served.

“We urge the public to allow the legal process to run its course and to refrain from speculation or jumping to conclusions.

“The AGF will ensure that the best interest of justice is served at all times and that all those found wanting, at any time, face the full weight of law to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement added.

