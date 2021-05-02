Simon Malgwi, Borno State Head of the Civil Service, has said the delay in the payment of workers promotion benefits was caused by anomalies discovered in some promotions.

Malgwi made this known on Saturday in Maiduguri while addressing workers during activities to mark the International Workers Day at state NLC secretariat.

He said the state government would soon constitute a committee comprising labour and his office to verify all promotions before payment of the benefits.

He said: “So many vices have crept into the promotion process and that’s why some people got promotions that they are not due for.

“Some people have gotten promotion three times in one or two years and we don’t know which scheme of service they are using to get those promotions.

“So, for the benefit of all of us and for the benefit of the system we must correct the system.”

On workers employed in 2019 that are yet to get their salaries, the Head of Service said Govenor Babagana Umar Zulum, had ordered him to compile their list for appropriate action.

Malgwi explained that the state government had discovered that some of the employees used fake certificates while some are completely unemployable.

He said: “Some are employable but have some technical problems which has to do with biometrics.

“I am sure NLC will stand behind us to stamp out those with fake and unqualified results who want to peep into the system to destroy it.”

The Head of Service also spoke on the review of teachers verification exercise, stressing that unqualified teachers would not be allowed to continue teaching.

He said allowing such teachers in service will not be healthy for the system and the future of education in the state.

Malgwi said: “Where somebody has not gotten the basic qualification to teach and we allow him, we are not only destroying the future we are also destroying our children.

“Teaching is not about social welfare.

“When it comes to education and health, we should be very strict.”